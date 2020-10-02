Treasury's Mnuchin says Trump has 'very light' COVID-19 symptoms

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Trump has “very light symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19, and he will brief the president later on Friday on negotiations with congressional Democrats for additional federal coronavirus aid.

Mnuchin said that while the latest jobs data show that the economy is recovering strongly as it reopens, parts of the economy, including airlines and hospitality sectors, will need additional aid, as will schools and child care providers. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)