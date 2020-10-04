Trump feels very well, will remain hospitalized -White House official

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump feels very well and wants to get back to work at the White House but will remain hospitalized, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

“I spoke with the Chief of Staff (Mark Meadows) this morning and the good news is the president feels very well and he actually wants to get back home to the White House and get back to work, but I think he’s going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time,” O’Brien said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”