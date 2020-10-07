Trump enters Oval Office for first time since returning to White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks over at reporters and photographers as the president departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to return to the White House in Washington from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday entered the White House Oval Office for the first time since returning earlier this week from a military hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, a White House spokesman said.

“Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta, and spoke with @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards,” Trump said in a tweet a short while later.