Pompeo says not time for retribution against China over virus

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it is too soon to talk about the consequences for China for what U.S. officials believe is Beijing’s slow reporting of the extent of the coronavirus crisis in China.

Pompeo, addressing a White House news briefing with President Donald Trump, said the United States has repatriated 50,000 American citizens stranded around the world by various shutdowns related to the virus and that there are still several thousand more to bring back. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)