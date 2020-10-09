U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his protective face mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott//File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was doing “really good” following his coronavirus diagnosis a week ago and that he might try to do a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, after his physician said it was safe for him to return to public engagements then.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said he will likely take a COVID-19 test on Friday. Trump was hospitalized on Oct. 2 after he announced he had contracted the coronavirus. He returned to the White House on Oct. 5.