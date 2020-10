FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his protective face mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s doctor will have a medical report later on Thursday, a White House spokeswoman said, while also declining to say when the president last tested negative for the deadly coronavirus.