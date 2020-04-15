U.N. chief says 'not the time' to reduce WHO resources after Trump announcement

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was “not the time” to reduce resources for the World Health Organization after President Donald Trump halted U.S. funding over the body’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres said in a statement it was “not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.”

“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” he said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)