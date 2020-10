FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump approaches reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is moving into a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days as a precautionary measure following his testing positive for COVID-19, a White House official said on Friday.

Doctors urged the move so Trump could get immediate care if needed, the official said.