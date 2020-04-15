France regrets Trump's decision to cut WHO funding - govt spokeswoman

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - France regrets U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.

Ndiaye was speaking after a cabinet meeting that decided on a 110 billion euros rescue package to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Trump’s move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity. (Reporting by Henri-Pierre Andre; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)