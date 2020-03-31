Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks in coronavirus fight

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming in the fight against the coronavirus as he urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

“It’s absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It’s a matter of life and death,” Trump said in a news conference at the White House. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Mohammad Zargham and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)