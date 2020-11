U.S. President Trump to deliver update on Operation Warp Speed at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) Friday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House September 27, 2020 in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will address the nation at 4 p.m. eastern time (2100 GMT) with an update on the so-called Operation Warp Speed program, according to a White House Statement.

In his first public comments since the week of the U.S. election, Trump will update on the U.S. government program that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.