UPDATE 1-Insurer Tryg defers dividends, confirms 2020 technical result

COPENHAGEN, March 27 (Reuters) - Danish insurer Tryg on Friday said it was postponing a decision on dividends because of the coronavirus outbreak, but confirmed a full-year forecast of a 3.3 billion Danish crowns ($488.27 million) technical result.

“Based on the current extraordinary situation, we believe it is in best interest of all our stakeholders to be prudent until the macroeconomic picture has stabilised,” board chairman Jukka Pertola said in a statement.

Tryg said dividends for the fourth quarter last year had already been paid and that it was deferring quarterly dividends until it made its full-year dividend decision for 2020.

Its business performed in line with expectations, it said, with negative impacts from an increase in travel cancellations partly outweighed by fewer claims in motor and contents insurance, reflecting lower economic activity.

Tryg also said it would suspend its full-year forecast of return on equity (ROE) at 21 or above, following “extremely negative capital markets developments in Q1 to date and continued uncertain capital markets outlook”.

Tryg said further information would be provided in its first quarter report on April 21.