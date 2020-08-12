Bonds News
August 12, 2020 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TUI, Germany agree on additional $1.4 bln coronavirus aid package

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - TUI has reached an agreement with the German government on an additional aid package worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to provide sufficient liquidity, the tour operator said on Wednesday as the company is hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The package will help cover TUI’s seasonal swing through winter 2020/21 and beyond or if there are long-term travel restrictions and disruptions related to the pandemic, it said in a statement.

TUI and state-owned lender KfW agreed to increase an existing credit line by 1.05 billion euros, the company added.

$1 = 0.8497 euros Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Martin

