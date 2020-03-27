TUI receives $2 billion loan commitment from state lender KfW

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Holiday operator TUI on Friday said it received a 1.8 billion euro ($1.99 billion) loan commitment from German state lender KfW to cope with the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The loan will increase TUI’s existing 1.75 billion euro credit agreement and would bring TUI’s current cash and available facilities to 3.1 billion euros.

“TUI decided to apply for the KfW loan to soften the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic until normal business operations can be resumed,” the group said.

One of the conditions of the KfW loan is for TUI to waive dividend payments for the term of the credit line, it said. ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alex Richardson)