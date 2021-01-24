Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Tunisia's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 -statement

By Reuters Staff

CAIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s foreign minister, Othman Jerandi, has tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a tweet that the symptoms are severe, according to an official statement by the Foreign Ministry late on Sunday.

“Today, my tests confirmed that I have COVID-19, despite taking all the necessary precautions and respecting the health protocol. Severe symptoms, I ask God the safety for everyone,” Jerandi said in his tweet.

