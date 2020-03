TUNIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s national carrier Tunisair is expected to lose 70 million dinars ($24.6 million) in March and 80 million dinars in April due to the coronavirus, its chief executive Elyes Mankbi told Reuters on Monday.

Tunisia has placed many restrictions on air travel with Europe and other affected regions to staunch the spread of the disease. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)