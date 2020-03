March 20 (Reuters) - Tunisian banks will postpone low-income employee loans payment six months, as part of government efforts to contain the social and economic repercussions of the coronavirus crisis, bank sources said on Friday.

Tunisia expects an economic recession due to the effects of coronavirus, prompting the central bank to cut the key interest rate by 100 basis points this week. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by Franklin Paul)