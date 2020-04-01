UPDATE 2-Tunisian banks to defer loan payments, suspend dividend distribution

(Adds details)

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Tunisian banks will suspend the distribution of 2019 dividends and allow customers to defer loan payments for three months as part of a package to ease the social and economic effects of the coronavirus, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The decision comes amid growing fears of the eruption of social tensions in the country as thousands lose their jobs

Tunisia has confirmed 394 cases of the virus and 10 deaths, hammering its vital tourism sector which represents nearly 10% of gross domestic product.

“The central bank has asked banks and financial institutions to suspend measures related to the distribution of profits for 2019, in order to maintain financial stability in this crisis”, the bank said in statement.

The central bank last month cut its key interest rate from 7.75% to 6.75% and postponed loan payments for poorer people for six months.

The government said last month that banks would allow firms to postpone paying loans for six months.

Tunisia will extend a lockdown which started on March 20 by two weeks to April 19, preventing people from leaving their homes except to buy necessities or to work in certain jobs.

The government has cut its growth forecast for this year to 1% from 2.7%. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Nick Macfie, Kirsten Donovan)