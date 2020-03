TUNIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank will allow firms to postpone paying loans for a period of six months to face the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak, the bank said in statement on Wednesday.

The central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 6.75 pct, the first cut in nine years, as the economy faces the risk of recession. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Sandra Maler)