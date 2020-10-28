Tunisia says COVID spread 'very dangerous' with new curbs expected

FILE PHOTO: People wait to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a mobile testing lab in Tunis, Tunisia October 7, 2020.REUTERS/Angus McDowall

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic had become “very dangerous” with 2,125 new infections and 52 deaths recorded in the past 48 hours, and new restrictions were expected to be announced within hours.

The total death toll now exceeds 1,150 with 55,000 cases and medical sources told Reuters intensive care units in most state hospitals had reached maximum capacity.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Nassaf ben Alaya said that the situation had become “very dangerous”.

Ministry official Faisal ben Saleh told reporters that the number of deaths was expected to double next month. New curbs were expected, but no full lockdown, he said.

The government imposed a curfew this month in the capital and many other regions to slow a second wave.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said he would not impose another lockdown, saying the economic cost was too high.