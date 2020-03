TUNIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday ordered a general lockdown, restricting public movement to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking in a televised broadcast, Saied said he was asking the majority of people to stay at home and stopping movement between Tunisian cities. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)