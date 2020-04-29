Tunisia says food, construction sectors to reopen next week

TUNIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia will start relaxing its lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus next week, government ministers said on Wednesday, with the first sectors to be relaxed including the food industry, construction and half the public service.

Other sectors will be relaxed from May 11, the health minister and the minister in charge of major projects told a news conference, including clothing shops and malls, while some public transport will also resume. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans)