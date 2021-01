TUNIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia will impose a four-day national lockdown from Thursday, which is a national holiday, because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said on Tuesday.

Schools will be closed from Thursday until Jan. 24, Mehdi said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)