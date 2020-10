FILE PHOTO: People, wearing masks against the coronavirus, walk past a pharmacy, amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in Tunis, Tunisia October 7, 2020.REUTERS/Angus McDowall

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Monday ordered a curfew starting from Tuesday in all regions of the country.

Coronavirus cases have been surging in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus earlier in the year, and have now reached more than 40,000.