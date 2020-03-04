UPDATE 1-Tunisia suspends northern Italy ferry services over coronavirus

(Adds details on other measures)

TUNIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia will suspend passenger ferry services to northern Italy and take other measures in response to the spreading coronavirus, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Mekki said on Wednesday.

Tunisia confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Monday, a Tunisian national who had recently arrived from Italy by sea.

In another preventive measure, flights from northern Italy will use a separate terminal at Tunis airport to keep passengers apart before a screening process.

In addition, foreign football fans will be banned from attending games with local clubs, Makki told a news conference. Two Tunisian teams are scheduled to play against clubs from Morocco and Egypt in the coming days.

Tunisia’s neighbour Algeria has registered several cases of the coronavirus, as have Morocco and Egypt. The only North African country so far without a registered case is Libya. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Mark Heinrich)