ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s automotive production in March fell 22% year on year to 103,350 vehicles amid production suspensions due to the coronavirus, the Automotive Industry Association (OSD) said.

Exports fell 30% to 83,771 vehicles, the OSD said.

First quarter production was down 6% while exports fell by 14%, it said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Jason Neely)