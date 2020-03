ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkish banking watchdog has decided to provide flexibility for banks’ liquidity ratio requirements until Dec. 31 due to coronavirus outbreak, it said in a statement.

The banks, which will be temporarily exempt from fulfilling specific liquidity ratio requirements, will continue to report their liquidity coverage ratio and liquidity adequacy ratio to the watchdog, it said. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun. Editing by Jane Merriman)