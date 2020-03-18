Healthcare
March 18, 2020

Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers -TRT Haber

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s land borders with Greece and Bulgaria have been closed to entry and exit of passengers as a measure against the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday.

A TRT reporter said the gates were still open for logistics.

Turkey confirmed its first death related to the coronavirus late on Tuesday, and reported a doubling of confirmed cases to 98, after it ramped up measures to combat the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

