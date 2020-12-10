Turkey's coronavirus cases total 1.749 million since outbreak began - ministry

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks, walk at a popular middle-class shopping district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The total number of coronavirus cases in Turkey, including asymptomatic ones, since the outbreak began is 1.749 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday, announcing such figures for the first time.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but has reported all cases since Nov. 25. On Wednesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the government would publish historical data for all cases starting Thursday.

Earlier, the ministry reported a record 220 deaths and 30,424 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.