Market News
April 17, 2020 / 1:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Turkish central bank doubles its debt purchase limit for 2020

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show new limit applied, not that restrictions were eased)

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Friday doubled its effective limit on asset purchases this year, as the bank hinted it would do last month, as a measure to backstop financial markets in the face of the coronavirus fallout.

In a statement the bank said asset purchases this year could be up to 10% of its total assets, up from 5%. The central bank also added a new limit on primary dealers’ ability to sell government debt to it. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below