CORRECTED-Turkish central bank doubles its debt purchase limit for 2020

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Friday doubled its effective limit on asset purchases this year, as the bank hinted it would do last month, as a measure to backstop financial markets in the face of the coronavirus fallout.

In a statement the bank said asset purchases this year could be up to 10% of its total assets, up from 5%. The central bank also added a new limit on primary dealers’ ability to sell government debt to it. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonathan Spicer)