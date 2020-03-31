Turkish cenbank to buy government debt from primary dealers

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it will buy unemployment fund government debt securities from primary dealer banks to support financial stability by containing the impact of the liquidity needs of the fund.

The additional measures, including the extension of 60 billion lira worth of rediscount credits, are also aimed at boosting the liquidity of government debt securities and securing uninterrupted credit flow to the corporate sector.

The bank also said it would hold swap auctions with six month maturities for lira against dollars, euros or gold at an interest rate 125 basis points lower than the policy rate, currently at 9.75%.