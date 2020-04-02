Turkish central bank donates $15 million to Turkish coronavirus fundraiser

ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that it had donated 100 million lira ($15 million) to a central government fundraising campaign initiated by President Tayyip Erdogan to support people with low income affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Erdogan launched the campaign to collect donations from citizens for those in need, saying he was donating seven months of his salary to the cause and that the effort had already drawn more than 500 million lira.