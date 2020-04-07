Turkish central bank purchased around $742 million government debt on Tuesday

ISTANBUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank purchased around a nominal 5 billion lira ($742 million) of government debt from the country’s Unemployment Insurance Fund via primary dealers on Tuesday, two bankers told Reuters.

Last week the bank bought about 9.3 billion lira in government bonds in the secondary market, including 5 billion from the unemployment fund. The purchases at record levels were aimed at stemming the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that has pushed the economy to the brink of its second recession in less than two years. ($1 = 6.7415 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)