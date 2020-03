ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will vigorously use all its policy tools to ensure the efficient functioning of financial markets throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

Uysal also said the central bank was closely monitoring the impact of the outbreak on the Turkish and global economies, the central bank said on Twitter. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Mark Heinrich)