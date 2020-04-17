UPDATE 1-Turkey's central bank doubles its bond-buying leeway

(Adds details, background on purchases and economy)

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Friday doubled its limit for bond buying this year, clearing the way to continue record stimulus meant to backstop the economy and government finances in the face of the coronavirus fallout.

In a statement the bank said purchases this year could be up to 10% of its total assets, a rise from 5% previously, a move it telegraphed late last month as it rolled out an array of measures to provide liquidity to financial markets.

The central bank also added a new limit on primary dealers’ ability to sell government debt to it, based on the banks’ repo transactions.

Turkey’s economy is expected to tip into its second recession in less than two years as measures to contain the outbreak including partial stay-at-home orders hit domestic demand, tourism and exports.

The central bank, which cut its policy rate by 100 basis points last month, has since the end of March bought a record of nearly 27 billion lira ($3.64 billion) of government debt.

Most of that was via primary dealers and held by Turkey’s Unemployment Insurance Fund that will top up some wages and salaries of workers through the pandemic.

Doubling the bank’s portfolio limit means the effective money-printing will continue, adding to pressure on the Turkish lira that has fallen 14% so far this year.

The latest moves are meant to “maintain market depth, strengthen the monetary policy transmission mechanism and support (primary dealers),” the central bank said.

Separately, Turkey’s corporate tax statements and payments due April 30 were postponed to June 1, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.