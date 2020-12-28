Turkey to get first Sinovac batch before Thursday, Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will receive the first shipment of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine from China before Thursday this week, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, after the shipment was postponed for a couple of days.
Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac and had expected the first delivery of 3 million doses on Monday. It will also procure 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, with an option to get 30 million more doses later.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
