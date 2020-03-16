Turkey mulling tax relief among possible coronavirus steps -sources

ANKARA, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkey is considering offering tax relief as one of several possible measures to help companies and small businesses cope with an economic slowdown in the face of spreading coronavirus, according to two sources aware of the planning.

Adjustments to tax regulations may be on the agenda as decisions are made to help the export and tourism sectors in particular, said the sources, who requested anonymity. President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to outline steps later in the week. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)