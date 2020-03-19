Despite virus, Turkish minister confident on 2020 growth, budget, inflation targets

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday he had “no concerns” about Turkey’s ability to meet its economic growth, budget and inflation targets for 2020 despite expectations of a potentially severe global recession due to the coronavirus.

In a televised interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency, Albayrak said uncertainty about the global supply chain generated by the pandemic represented an opportunity for Turkey. Ankara previously said it expects 5% economic growth this year.

Globally, the escalating virus pandemic has prompted policymakers to slash rates and open liquidity taps to stabilise economies left almost comatose due to quarantined consumers, broken supply chains, paralysed transportation and depleted shops. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)