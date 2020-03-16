Turkey promises steps to ensure market liquidity in face of virus

ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday measures will be taken to ensure that financial markets have access to liquidity in the face of the global coronavirus spread that has threatened economic growth.

In a tweet, Albayrak said President Tayyip Erdogan will announce steps to support the economy this week, adding the support will be provided to all sectors of the economy beginning with those more affected. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)