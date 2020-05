ANKARA, May 27 (Reuters) - Turkey will end the year with positive economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday.

“Despite this crisis, instead of contracting 5% to 10%, God willing we will see positive growth at the end of this year,” Albayak said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)