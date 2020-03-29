Turkish cenbank sees high growth rate in Q1 despite virus outbreak -Anadolu

ANKARA, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank is expecting high growth rate in the first quarter of the year due to strong trends in the January-February period, the bank’s deputy governor was cited as saying by state media on Sunday, as Turkey battles to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 108 people in just over two weeks.

Deputy Governor Oguzhan Ozbas said there were no noticeable signs of weakening consumption yet apart from travel spendings, adding that the Turkish economy was resilient against the virus outbreak and would rapidly recover as the pace of the outbreak slowed down, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.