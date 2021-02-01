Erdogan says some schools to gradually reopen as of March 1

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a meeting with European Union Ambassadors in Ankara, Turkey, January 12, 2021. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday some schools would begin to gradually reopen from March 1, as Ankara continues a COVID-19 vaccination programme which has so far administered shots to more than 2.1 million people.

Schools had been slated to resume physical education on Feb. 15, and Erdogan said some in small villages will be able to resume general education then, while schools would reopen on March 1 for other age groups and grades.

“Parallel to the improvement in new (COVID-19) case numbers, preparations are underway for education to gradually continue in a provincial basis as of March 1,” Erdogan told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.