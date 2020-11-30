Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey will impose curfews on weekdays and full lockdowns over weekends to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, after new cases and deaths hit records highs in recent weeks.

Citizens will not be allowed to leave home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays, and over the whole weekend from 9 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays, Erdogan said.

Some sectors, including supply chain and production, will be exempt from the measures which will begin on Tuesday, he added. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)