ANKARA, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Eximbank said on Tuesday that payments on loans can be deferred by three to six months, in a move to alleviate financial difficulties caused by falling demand for exporters after the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Eximbank also said interest payments for Turkish exporters can also be postponed for six months. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)