Corrections News
May 5, 2020 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-All big Turkish auto factories to resume operations as of May 11

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say all main automotive factories will resume operations)

ISTANBUL, May 5 (Reuters) - All main Turkish automotive factories will resume operations as of May 11, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan announced a normalisation period to restart the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey has about 130,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but the country will start easing containment measures in May, June and July amid a slowdown in the outbreak, Erdogan said on Monday. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

