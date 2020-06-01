Healthcare
June 1, 2020 / 7:26 AM / in 2 hours

Turkish airlines, airports shares rise as some flights resume

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Turkish airports and carriers including Turkish Airlines rose on Monday as some domestic flights resumed following weeks of a coronavirus-related halt, as the country started to ease restrictions meant to curb the pandemic.

The flag carrier’s stock was up 2.3% while budget carrier Pegasus rose by 1.25% at 0713 GMT. Shares of airport operator TAV Havalimanlari were up some 2.5% on the Istanbul bourse.

Limited international flights are expected to be restored next week. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

