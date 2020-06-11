Turkish Airlines resumes some international flights

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines and its budget carrier Anadolujet resumed some international flights to Germany, Britain and the Netherlands on Thursday, carrying passengers with approved documents.

A spokesman for the flag carrier said the outbound flights could only carry passengers with EU citizenship, residence permits or certain visas.

“Istanbul-London and Istanbul-Dusseldorf flights took off this morning carrying EU citizens or residence permit holders,” a spokesman said.

Amal Hallak, a passenger returning to Britain, said she was anxious about returning, having checked every day for flights after her initial return flight was cancelled.

“I feel like I don’t know what to do and there are new rules for people who arrive in the UK,” she said. “I just don’t know what to expect.”

Leisure airline SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, also restarted flights to Germany and Switzerland.

It said the flights were only available for Turkish citizens who have residency permits, work permits or special passports for family reunion purposes, as well as EU citizens.

Budget airline Pegasus said it would start operating two-way flights to certain destinations in Germany on Saturday, carrying passengers with the necessary documents or permits. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Bulent Usta Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Nick Macfie Editing by Daren Butler and Nick Macfie)