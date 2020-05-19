Turkey still in talks with four countries for swap lines - state news agency

ANKARA, May 19 (Reuters) - Turkey is still in talks with Japan, the United Kingdom, Qatar and China on creating or expanding swap lines, and reports of a deal with two countries are not true, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing treasury officials.

Last week, officials told Reuters that Turkey’s government had appealed to foreign allies in an urgent search for funding, as it prepared defences against what analysts fear could be a second currency crisis in as many years.

The officials said Treasury and Central Bank officials have held bilateral talks in recent days with counterparts from Japan and the United Kingdom on setting up currency swap lines, and with Qatar and China on expanding existing facilities. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)