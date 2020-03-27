Turkey removed some 6,000 migrants from Greek border - interior minister

ANKARA, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has sent some 6,000 migrants waiting at the Turkish-Greek border to cross into the European Union to cities inside the country, the interior minister said on Friday, as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Tens of thousands of migrants had gathered at the border trying to get into EU member Greece since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer keep them on its territory as part of a 2016 deal with Brussels reached in return for European aid for the refugees. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alex Richardson)