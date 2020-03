ANKARA, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank will provide all merchants with 25,000 lira ($3,855) of cash loans, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

Halkbank will also provide the merchants with 25,000 lira of “commercial card support,” Anadolu said.

It said the loans would have a maturity of 36 months with up to a six-month grace period. ($1 = 6.4842 liras) (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)